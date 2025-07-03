Putin Rushes Out of Event to Take Trump’s Call, Says He Could Get Offended

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump held their sixth publicly known phone conversation on Thursday.

The call took place as Russia continues its intensified military offensive across Ukraine, with reports indicating that Moscow launched over 5,000 combat drones and nearly 80 ballistic missiles in June alone.

The U.S. has recently paused military aid and weapons deliveries to Kyiv, a move that has drawn concern from Ukrainian officials and international observers.

Moments before the call, President Putin was seen abruptly exiting a plenary session at the Strong Ideas for a New Time forum hosted by the Agency for Strategic Initiatives, which promotes innovation and development projects across Russia.

Before leaving, Putin offered a brief apology to the audience. “Please, don't be angry. I understand that we could talk more, but it's so awkward to make [Trump] wait, he could get offended,” he said, prompting laughter in the room.

The lighthearted comment nevertheless underscored the importance Putin placed on the scheduled dialogue with the U.S. President.

While the full content of the Putin–Trump call has not been made public, it is believed the situation in Ukraine and broader geopolitical tensions were on the agenda. The Kremlin and the White House have yet to issue official readouts.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also expected to speak with Trump in the coming days, in what could become a key moment for Ukraine’s diplomatic engagement with Washington as U.S. policy appears to shift.