Vladimir Putin Tells Donald Trump Russia Won’t Back Down from Its Objective In Ukraine But Ready For Negotiations

Moscow: In a nearly hour-long phone conversation on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine and broader regional tensions, according to the Kremlin.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that Trump once again urged a swift resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

In response, Putin reiterated Russia’s openness to negotiations but made it clear that Moscow will not abandon its core objectives in the conflict.

“President Putin confirmed that Russia is ready to continue negotiations on Ukraine, but our goals remain unchanged,” Ushakov was quoted by Reuters as saying.

The leaders also touched on the situation in the Middle East, with Putin stressing that issues surrounding Iran should be resolved through diplomacy, not force.

Notably, the two did not discuss the recent suspension of certain U.S. weapons deliveries to Kyiv, Ushakov added. He further stated that Russia continues to insist that any peace process must be conducted directly between Moscow and Kyiv, a position the U.S. reportedly acknowledges.

The call marks a renewed line of direct communication between the two leaders amid rising global pressure to bring the conflict to an end.

Trump and Putin Held Sixth Phone Call Since Return to White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone on Thursday morning, marking their sixth publicly disclosed conversation since Trump returned to the White House earlier this year.

“Will be speaking to President Putin of Russia at 10:00 A.M. Thank you!” Trump had posted earlier on his social media platform.

While he did not share the agenda at the time, the call came amid heightened global attention on the war in Ukraine and U.S.–Russia relations.

'Trump Could Get Offended': Putin Exits Event in a Hurry After Trump Calls

Russian President Vladimir Putin abruptly left a plenary session at the Strong Ideas for a New Time forum, citing an urgent phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a light-hearted yet revealing moment, Putin told the audience, "Please, don't be angry. I understand that we could talk more, but it's so awkward to make [Trump] wait, he could get offended."