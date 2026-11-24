The Russia-Ukraine conflict has witnessed another escalation after Russian forces launched a deadly strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, leaving at least three people dead, according to Ukrainian officials.

The attack came amid heightened tensions following Ukraine's claim that it had sunk a Russian naval warship in Libya using maritime drones.

According to reports, the Russian strike targeted a medical facility in Zaporizhzhia, killing three people. The attack added to the growing civilian toll as Moscow and Kyiv continue exchanging strikes across multiple regions.

The latest developments came just a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a major naval operation against Russian military assets stationed far beyond the traditional battlefield.

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Zelenskyy Claims Ukraine Sank Russian Warship In Libya

In a significant development, Ukraine claimed responsibility for sinking the Russian corvette Merkury at a naval base in Benghazi, eastern Libya.

Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces deployed seven maritime drones to carry out the operation. Footage released by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) reportedly showed explosions, flames and thick smoke rising from the targeted vessel.

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Ukraine also claimed that another Russian-linked cargo ship, MV Angara, was struck during the operation. Kyiv alleged that the vessel was being used to transport military equipment and weapons for Russia.

The attack marked a significant expansion of Ukraine's military operations beyond the Black Sea, bringing the conflict closer to Russian-linked maritime interests in the Mediterranean region.

Reuters reported that the footage released by Ukraine was verified, while Libyan officials confirmed that the Russian corvette had been docked at the Benghazi naval base.

Kremlin Threatens Consequences After Naval Strike

Following the attack, the Kremlin warned Ukraine of potential consequences, with Russian officials reportedly threatening a painful response.

The incident has also raised concerns about the conflict extending beyond Ukrainian territory. Libya's eastern-based authorities called for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the operation, while officials on the western side condemned military activities on Libyan soil.

The Russia-Ukraine War Continues to Escalate

The latest developments highlight the intensifying nature of the Russia-Ukraine war, with both sides increasingly targeting military infrastructure, naval assets and strategic locations.

While Ukraine continues its long-range drone operations against Russian-linked targets, Moscow has maintained its military campaign across Ukrainian territory.

Although the timing of the Zaporizhzhia strike has fuelled speculation about possible retaliation, no independent confirmation has established that the Russian attack was directly ordered in response to the sinking of the warship.