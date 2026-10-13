'Putin Wants to Make a Deal More Than Zelenskyy,' Claims Trump as Ukraine Alleges Energy Ceasefire Violation

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to reach a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war more than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while reiterating that both leaders must come together to end the conflict amid questions over alleged violations of the proposed energy ceasefire.

Speaking to reporters before he travelled to Ohio for a midterm election campaign rally, Trump said he would examine reports on whether Russia had violated the ceasefire, while stressing that both sides had suffered heavy casualties. “I'm not sure about that, and we'll take a look. But all I know is that Zelensky and Putin have to get together and end that ridiculous war. This month they lost 32,000 people in that war, and it's ridiculous. So they have to get together and get it done,” Trump said.

Asked about reports of Russian strikes despite the ceasefire, Trump said, “Well, I'll have to look at it and see because there's been violations on both sides.” When a reporter pointed out that Russia and Ukraine had not both confirmed an agreement to a ceasefire, Trump responded, “Well, they agreed. You know why? Because I said you agree. That's why. They agreed because I said they agreed. And that thing has to get settled.”

“The war is a disaster. Did you see the numbers that just came out this month? 32,000 mostly soldiers were killed, young people. 32,000 killed. That war has to be over with,” he added. On Zelenskyy's position regarding the energy ceasefire and the absence of a public response from Putin, Trump said he believed both leaders supported the proposal and wanted to reach an agreement.

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“I think they both support it. I think they want to make a deal, but they don't know how, but we're going to get them to make a deal,” Trump said. Asked whether he saw Putin's willingness to negotiate despite continued Russian strikes on Ukraine, Trump said, “I think they're going to make a deal. I think actually Putin wants to make a deal more than Zelensky.”

Trump also defended his decision to allow Russian diesel supplies amid criticism from Republicans, arguing that the arrangement was intended to benefit the wider international market and that restricting supplies could have far-reaching consequences. “Well, I think these Republicans can't really be serious. We make a lot of oil. We could do a restriction on oil, but the rest of the world would be greatly affected if we do that,” Trump said.

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He added that the United States could impose a cap on diesel supplies and reserve the fuel for domestic consumption, but said such a move would have a significant impact elsewhere. “And it's not really a deal with me, it's a deal for the rest of the world. So anything that could help our farmers, our ranches, I like,” Trump said, adding that Zelenskyy should focus on reaching an agreement rather than discussing the issue.

Trump's remarks come amid competing claims by Moscow and Kyiv over compliance with the proposed energy ceasefire, with Zelenskyy accusing Russia of continuing attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure despite the US President's announcement. In a post on X on Monday, Zelenskyy claimed that Russia had struck a high-rise apartment building in Kyiv with a Shahed drone, killing two people and injuring nine others.

“The Russians continue their terror against our people, striking residential buildings and taking lives,” Zelenskyy said, expressing condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed and noting that first responders had extinguished the fire. “This is further proof that Russia must face greater pressure. They are the ones continuing the brutal strikes. They are the ones prolonging the war,” he said, adding that Ukraine expected the United States to respond firmly to what he called Russia's signals.

In another post, Zelenskyy said Ukraine had not attacked energy facilities in Russia the previous night in response to Trump's announcement of an energy ceasefire, while accusing Moscow of striking Ukrainian gas stations, energy infrastructure and other facilities. “I think it was Putin's answer to President Trump. And the message from Russia was very clear – they don't know anything about the energy ceasefire,” Zelenskyy said in remarks from an interview with Fox News.

He further said Ukraine was ready to guarantee the energy ceasefire and called on Russia to take corresponding steps, alleging that strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure had continued despite the US proposal. The dispute comes as the European Union announced a fresh package of sanctions targeting Russia's military-industrial network and individuals linked to elections in occupied Ukrainian territories.

According to a European Council press release, the bloc adopted restrictive measures against 1,569 individuals and entities, including 826 Russian companies and 743 individuals serving as chief executive officers of those companies. The latest package brings the total number of listings under the EU sanctions regime supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity to nearly 4,600.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said sustained economic pressure on Moscow was necessary to help end the war, while Zelenskyy welcomed the measures as a “right and necessary signal”. Meanwhile, Trump had defended Russian energy supplies as being in the broader interest of global markets. In a post on Truth Social, he claimed that the European Union had paid Russia USD 250 billion for energy, accusing media outlets of avoiding the issue.

“The European Union paid Russia 250 Billion Dollars for Energy, and the Fake News Media doesn’t want to get near that story,” Trump said. Earlier on Friday, Trump said Russia would supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel fuel, followed by another 500,000 tonnes during November and one million tonnes immediately thereafter, with a further three million tonnes expected within a short period depending on the condition of Russian diesel refineries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had also said that proposed Russian oil and petroleum product supplies to the United States and global markets would positively affect the global economy. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the issue was discussed during a telephone conversation between Putin and Trump on Friday, which also covered Ukraine and Iran.