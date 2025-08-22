Putin Will Not Change His Mind On Ukraine Until Zelensky Backs Off Western Alignment

World News: Russian President Vladimir Putin has made his stance clear and sent a strong message globally that his meeting with President Trump in Alaska on August 15, could not change his mind on his decision to continue invading Ukraine till President Volodymyr Zelensky agrees to step back from his ambitions of aligning itself with the western countries.

According to Reuters, after the high profile meeting with American President Donald Trump, President Putin has clearly outlined certain terms and conditions that would play a pivotal role in deciding the fate of the proposed 'Ukraine Peace Deal' by the US.

Firstly, Russia has expressed its demand that Ukraine forces should relinquish control over the remaining area of Donetsk provinces after the annexation of almost the entire region of Donbas province by the Russian troops which comprises of Luhansk and Donetsk Provinces. These regions were previously part of the eastern Ukraine.

Secondly, Moscow has chosen to remain stubborn in his insistence of Kyiv discontinuing its aspirations of joining hands with NATO as it would result in a strong precense of Western hostility in proximity of Kremlin

Thirdly, Russia has repeatedly alleged the US of providing assistance and support to Ukraine for engaging into war with them and continues to stick on its resolute of making US led-western troops withdraw from its border with Ukraine as it can help Kyiv in having an upper hand with its engagement with Moscow.

For the same reason Moscow has now demanded a legally binding pledge stating that the no Western military troops will be deployed further in the disputed regions of eastern Europe region to prevent any threat to the Russian separatist troupe in Ukraine.

Lastly, it advocates for reaching out on a permeant neutrality confirming its neutral stance towards all possible war like situation in exchange of security guarantee

In minor compensation Russia has agreed to not further occupy the territory of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, and freeze the lines of control till the region it has annexed. Putin has also agreed to give up small regions of Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions that was invaded by the russain separatist troupe in February 2022.

President Putin's expected Visit to India makes the Alaska Summit even more crucial for India -Russia political ties.