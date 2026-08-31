Putin, Xi Jinping Hold Bilateral Talks on Sidelines of SCO Summit in Bishkek

Bishkek: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Monday in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on the sidelines of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. The bilateral meeting marks the second face-to-face interaction between the two leaders this year as they continue to strengthen strategic and economic alignment amidst shifting global dynamics.

The multi-hour session focused on expanding bilateral cooperation, enhancing energy partnerships, and coordinating regional security strategies across Central Asia:

High-level discussions centred on advancing major joint infrastructure projects, including progress on the proposed Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline designed to redirect Russian energy supplies toward Asian markets.

Both leaders emphasised expanding trade settled in local currencies to bypass Western economic mechanisms and reinforce mutual financial resilience.

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