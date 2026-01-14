Qatar Confirms Military Personnel Being Evacuated from US Airbase

The Qatari government confirmed on Wednesday that the U.S. military has begun partially evacuating personnel from Al Udeid Air Base. While American officials have not yet confirmed the movement, the drawdown is widely viewed as a precautionary measure ahead of potential U.S. strikes against Iran.

According to reports, Qatari authorities said that the move is a direct response to "current regional tensions."

In a statement, the International Media office of Qatar said, "With reference to circulating media reports regarding the departure of certain personnel from Al Udeid Air Base, the International Media Office (IMO) of the State of Qatar states that such measures are being undertaken in response to the current regional tensions."

"The IMO reaffirms that the state of Qatar continues to implement all necessary measures to safeguard the security and safety of its citizens and residents as a top priority, including actions related to the protection of critical infrastructure and military facilities," the statement read.

Advertisement

The IMO also said that in case of any new development in the matter, official designated channels will communicate it.

This follows a June incident where Tehran launched a symbolic missile strike on the base, after giving advance warning, in retaliation for U.S. raids on Iranian nuclear sites. While President Trump has suggested military intervention to support Iranian protesters, he has faced criticism for a lack of clear strategic objectives, recently telling CBS News that his primary goal is simply "to win."