Qatar Rejects Claims of Interference in Israel Elections, Accuses Politicians of Using Country as ‘Scapegoat’

Doha, Qatar: Amid the ongoing probe following allegations of foreign interference in Tuesday's polls, Qatar has strongly denied claims that it interfered in Israel’s elections, accusing "certain Israeli politicians" of exploiting its name to serve domestic political interests and cover up their own failures.

In an official statement published on X, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari rejected allegations of funding activities aimed at influencing the vote, warning that Doha will not stay silent while being dragged into Israel's internal politics.

“We categorically deny allegations that Qatar has interfered in Israeli elections or funded any activities intended to influence their outcome,” Al Ansari stated.

“We reject the accusations made by certain Israeli politicians and their contacts in the media, who have launched yet another disinformation campaign aiming to drag Qatar into Israeli political disputes following this week’s elections,” he said.

Advertisement

Highlighting how Qatar has been repeatedly targeted across the Israeli political spectrum, Al Ansari mocked, “They accuse Qatar of buying off Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli political left and now, in this latest campaign, the Arab vote. If these claims were to be believed, Qatar would apparently own all of Israel.”

Calling the accusations “ridiculous and dangerous in equal measure,” the spokesman said the allegations reflect an “excessive obsession” with Qatar.

Advertisement

Firmly denouncing the use of Doha as a "scapegoat" for certain Israeli politicians, the spokesperson called for improvement of quality of life in Israel, calling on the leadership to undo "the damage they've created."

“Qatar should not be used as a scapegoat for the political failures of certain Israeli politicians,” Al Ansari said. “Rather than trying to shift attention onto Qatar, they would be better off focusing on their own voters, improving people’s everyday lives, and undoing the damage they’ve created in the region.”

Reaffirming Qatar’s strict policy of non-intervention, he added, “We reiterate that we have no involvement in Israel’s political or electoral competition. These are internal Israeli matters in which we do not interfere, and we will not accept any attempt to draw Qatar into its domestic political disputes.”

Al Ansari outlined Doha's position on any future Israeli administration, stating that it must adhere to international law and address the rights of Palestinians.

“Any government emerging from these elections must uphold international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, engage seriously and honestly on the Palestinian issue, and respect the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them their right to self-determination and an independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” he stated, noting that this “requires responsibility and accountability.”

Closing the statement, the spokesman emphasised that Qatar will maintain its diplomatic and humanitarian work in the region despite the allegations.

“None of this will distract us from our important role as a mediator, our diplomatic and humanitarian efforts, our support for the Palestinian people, or our commitment to a just and comprehensive peace and regional stability,” Al Ansari concluded. “We will continue working closely with our regional and international partners to resolve ongoing conflicts through diplomacy. We will not remain silent while Qatar’s name is exploited to serve electoral agendas or narrow political interests,” he said.

In Israel, Shin Bet is currently probing allegations of Qatari influence in the recently concluded elections. The agency has been asked to submit its findings within a week.

Incumbent PM Benjamin Netanyahu described the controversy as an “earthquake”, alleging that foreign entities interfered in the elections in favour of Arab parties and calling on Zionist parties to reject cooperation with Ra’am and the Joint List.

Incumbent Minister of National Security and Chairman of Otzma Yehudit, Itamar Ben Gvir, called for the arrest of the Arab party bosses and alleged the involvement of money from Qatar.

"The Shin Bet must order, already this morning, the arrest of the heads of the Arab parties suspected of involvement in Qatari money, and of all other suspects in the affair, including figures in the Muslim Brotherhood and its offshoots, insofar as there is a legal basis for their arrest," he said.