'No Mercy for Terrorists': Quad Ministers Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Calls for Immediate Justice Against Perpetrators

New Delhi: The Quad foreign ministers representing the United States, India, Japan, and Australia strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025. The attack claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.

In a joint statement issued during their meeting on Tuesday, the ministers expressed their deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery for those injured.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, while injuring several others. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and extend our heartfelt wishes for a swift and full recovery to all those injured," the statement read.

Call for Justice and Global Cooperation

The Quad ministers called for urgent action to bring the perpetrators, organizers, and financiers of this attack to justice. They urged all United Nations member states to cooperate actively under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions.

"We call for the perpetrators, organizers, and financiers of this reprehensible act to be brought to justice without any delay and urge all UN Member States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant UNSCRs, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard," the statement added.

Pahalgam Terror Attack

On April 22, terrorists linked to The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, launched a brutal attack on tourists at the scenic Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam. The terrorists opened fire at close range, killing 26 people. Most victims were tourists visiting the area.

In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, successfully targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Quad’s Broader Focus and Initiatives

Alongside condemning the attack, the Quad ministers highlighted their commitment to cooperation in four key areas: maritime and transnational security, economic prosperity, critical and emerging technology, and humanitarian assistance and emergency response.

Among the important initiatives announced were:

The Quad Critical Minerals Initiative aimed at ensuring a reliable supply of important minerals to make the Indo-Pacific region safer and more prosperous.

Strengthening cooperation on maritime law enforcement through training and partnerships.

The launch of the Quad Ports of the Future Partnership in Mumbai later this year.

Coordination for quick disaster response, including over USD 30 million in humanitarian aid for the March 2025 earthquake in Myanmar.

Efforts to counter foreign attempts to spread misinformation and interfere with Quad interests in the Indo-Pacific.

Concerns Over East and South China Sea

The Quad expressed serious concerns about rising tensions in the East China Sea and South China Sea. They opposed any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion, highlighting dangerous actions such as blocking ships and planes, interfering with resource development, and risky military maneuvers.

"We remain seriously concerned about the situation in the East China Sea and South China Sea. We reiterate our strong opposition to any unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force or coercion," the statement said.

Condemnation of North Korea’s Missile Tests and Cyberattacks

The Quad ministers condemned North Korea's destabilizing missile launches, which violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions. They also raised serious concerns over North Korea's harmful cyber activities, including cryptocurrency theft and funding of illegal weapons programs.

Deep Concern Over Myanmar Crisis

The worsening crisis in Myanmar and its regional impact was another issue raised by the Quad. The ministers urged Myanmar’s ruling regime to adhere to the ceasefire agreement and called for unhindered humanitarian aid delivery.

The Quad reaffirmed its strong support for ASEAN’s Five Point Consensus to achieve an inclusive and peaceful resolution to the crisis.

