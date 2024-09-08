Published 23:57 IST, September 8th 2024
Quad Summit To Be Held In Biden’s Hometown on Sept 21, India To Host in 2025
PM Modi’s visit will include participation in the Quad Summit on September 21, which will be held in Wilmington, Delaware, the hometown of President Joe Biden.
- World News
- 6 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
Quad Summit To Be Held In Biden’s Hometown on Sept 21, India To Host in 2025 | Image: AP
