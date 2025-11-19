'Quiet…Quiet, Piggy': Trump Snaps At Female Reporter For Asking Him About Epstein Files | Image: X

Washington: United States President Donald Trump is facing backlash for snapping at a female reporter during a press interaction. The incident took place when the President was flying on Air Force One from Washington D.C to his Florida resort over the weekend.

Trump got visibly worked up after a female reporter asked him why he does not want to release the rest of the Epstein files. A video showed her trying to inquire about the controversial documents, asking, "If there’s nothing incriminating in the files…” The President interrupted her, pointed a finger at her and responded, “Quiet…Quiet, Piggy.”

The reporter has been identified as Catherine Lucey from Bloomberg News.

Who Is Catherine Lucey?

Catherine Lucey | Image: X

Catherine Lucey is a White House correspondent for Bloomberg News. Lucey earlier worked with the Associated Press. She has over 20 years of experience of covering national/politics news.

Social Media Backlash

Netizens found Donald Trump's remark unsettling. An X user said the way the US President reacted shows that he is not “innocent”. Another user said, “Blatant disrespect and abuse of women is a misogynistic behaviour."

“Stop normalizing a president abusing reporters, especially women, because he’s terrified of a question,” a comment on X read. A social media users raised questions at women for voting for Trump, saying, "I hope ALL women finally understand Donald Trump. You voted for this? (and your husband voted for this?)"

Some social media users also shared memes and AI-generated videos showing Trump as a pig.

However, some supporters of Trump backed him, with one saying, “Obviously a rude reporter is talking over the other reporter Trump was trying to hear. It's not the first time with this one and he's fed up. Harsh? Sure. Maybe she'll think twice before being incessantly rude, but I doubt it.”

Another comment said, "WE THE PEOPLE have declared he can say anything he wants."

White House Defends Trump

As per reports, a White House official defended Donald Trump's remark. The official reportedly said that the reporter in question was behaving in an “inappropriate and unprofessional way” towards her colleagues.

What Is In Epstein Files?

The Epstein files contain several evidence against late American financier and convicted child sex offender Jeffery Epstein. It also has a list of names of his several high-profile clients to whom he trafficked young girls. It is alleged that Trump's name also featured on the Epstein files, therefore, he had long opposed its release, before taking a U-turn recently.

Trump was earlier friends with Epstein. While speaking to the New York magazine in 2002, he had called Epstein a “terrific guy who likes beautiful woman as much as I do".