'Radical Left Scum': Trump Continues Christmas Tradition of Taking Jibes at Opponents

The US President Donald Trump continues his Christmas tradition by calling his political opponents “Radical Left Scum” while also highlighting his achievements.

On Christmas Day, Trump took to social media to extend holiday greetings but accompanied the message with sharp criticism of his rivals, accusing them of trying to damage the country and failing in their efforts.

“Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our country but is failing badly,” Trump wrote.

Further, the president claimed the country is witnessing low crime, inflation levels, and stronger-than-expected economic growth.

Advertisement

“What we do have is a record stock market and 401(k)s, the lowest crime numbers in decades, no inflation, and yesterday, a 4.3 GDP, two points better than expected,” he stated.

Trump also reiterated his stance on social and border policies, asserting that his administration has reversed policies. He claimed that open borders no longer exist and emphasised stricter law enforcement.

Advertisement

“We no longer have open borders, men in women’s sports, transgender for everyone, or weak law enforcement,” he wrote.

Defending his trade policies, Trump said that tariffs imposed by his administration have generated trillions of dollars in growth and prosperity for the United States.

He added that the country is once again respected globally and enjoys strong national security.

“We are respected again, perhaps like never before,” Trump added. He concluded his post with a patriotic sign-off, writing, “God Bless America!!! President DJT.”