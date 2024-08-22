sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | PM Modi in Poland | US Elections | Sunita Williams | Mpox |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • 'Rail Force One': PM Modi Taking 20 Hours Train Journey for 7 Hours of Visit to Ukraine

Published 12:12 IST, August 22nd 2024

'Rail Force One': PM Modi Taking 20 Hours Train Journey for 7 Hours of Visit to Ukraine

Narendra Modi will undertake a significant journey to Ukraine on August 23, traveling via the luxurious 'Train Force One' after his state visit to Poland.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Bhanu Pratap
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Narendra Modi will undertake a significant journey to Ukraine on August 23, traveling via the luxurious 'Train Force One' after his state visit to Poland.
Narendra Modi will undertake a significant journey to Ukraine on August 23, traveling via the luxurious 'Train Force One' after his state visit to Poland. | Image: Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:08 IST, August 22nd 2024