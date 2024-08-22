Published 12:12 IST, August 22nd 2024
'Rail Force One': PM Modi Taking 20 Hours Train Journey for 7 Hours of Visit to Ukraine
Narendra Modi will undertake a significant journey to Ukraine on August 23, traveling via the luxurious 'Train Force One' after his state visit to Poland.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Bhanu Pratap
Narendra Modi will undertake a significant journey to Ukraine on August 23, traveling via the luxurious 'Train Force One' after his state visit to Poland. | Image: Republic Digital
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:08 IST, August 22nd 2024