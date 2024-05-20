Raisi Chopper Crash: 10 World Leaders Who Died in Air Accidents

Advertisement

New Delhi: The death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister Amirabdollahian along with others on board a chopper which crashed in the northwestern province of the country on May 19 has shaken up the entire world, leaving Iran in space of uncertainity.

The suddent death of world leaders not only alter the politics but also creates power vacuum and raise pivotal questions about country's future. As probe straightens out, speculations arises and conspiracy theories take centre stage of discussion.

Take a look at the list of 10 world leaders who died in air crashes:

Ebrahim Raisi: Multiple Iranian press reported death of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian and others who were on board the chopper that crashed near Jolfa, a city on the border with the nation of Azerbaijan, some 600 kilometers (375 miles) northwest of the Iranian capital, Tehran. Ramon Magsaysay: The seventh president of Philippines died in a plane crash in Cebu's Mount Manunggal. He was widely known for his hard-line anti-communist policies and vision of democracy in nations. General Zia-ul-Haq: The sixth president of Pakistan died in a plane crash near Bhawalpur. The reason behind the tragic incident remains unclear with speculation about mechanical glitch and conspiracy theories in surface. Juvenal Habyarimana: The president of Rwanda and the president of Burundi, Cyprien Ntaryamira, both lost their lives when their plane was shot down as it was about to land in Kigali, Rwanda. This incident is often referred as the trigger for the Rwandan genocide. Lech Kaczynski: The president of Poland died in a plane crash in Smolensk of Russia along with several Polish officials. The crash took place while the President and the Polish delegation was en route to commemorate the Katyn massacre. Bingu wa Mutharika: The president of Malawi died of a heart attack following a cardiac arrest on his way to a hospital in Lilongwe, Malawi after his presidential convoy was diverted due to his helicopter encountering bad weather. Hafez al-Assad: The president of Syria lost the life in a plane crash near Damascus. The crash took place under suspicious circumstances with some suggesting foul play, although the official cause was attributed to a heart attack suffered by Assad while piloting the plane. Samora Machel: The president of Mozambique died in a plane crash near South African border. The reason behind plane crash is often associated to South African involvement. Leon M’ba: The first president of Gabon died in a plane crash off the coast of Gabon. Ibrahim Nasir: The second president of island nation Maldives died in a plane crash while enruote to an uninhabited island in the country.