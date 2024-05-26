 Rare Blue-Eyed Cicada Spotted During 2024 Emergence At Suburban C | Republic World
Published 15:25 IST, May 26th 2024

Rare Blue-Eyed Cicada Spotted During 2024 Emergence At Suburban Chicago Arboretum

It was late morning when The Morton Arboretum's Senior Horticulturist Kate Myroup arrived at the Children’s Garden with a special guest: a rare, blue-eyed female Magicicada cassini cicada, spotted earlier in the day by a visitor.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
