INSIDE the Buckingham Palace - Virtual Tour of Royal Residence

London: The royal residence and the administrative headquarters of the British monarch, the Buckingham Palace located in London, is one of the most expensive and popular properties in the world and also a major tourist spot in the country.

The Buckingham Palace was built in 1703 for the Duke of Buckingham and Normanby; it was acquired as a private residence of Queen Charlotte by George III in 1761 and in 1837, on the accession of Queen Victoria, it became the London residence of the monarch of the United Kingdom.

Buckingham Palace: One Of the Most Expensive Palaces in the World

The Buckingham Palace has 775 rooms including 92 offices, 52 principal bedrooms, 78 bathrooms, 19 staterooms and 188 staff bedrooms; it has the largest private garden in London. A cinema hall, swimming pool, jeweller, post office and hospital are also part of the palace and the royal family only occupies a small suite of private rooms in the north wing, for residential purposes.

INSIDE the Buckingham Palace - A Virtual Tour

THE THRONE ROOM

The Throne Room's striking arch and canopy above the thrones were designed by architect John Nash, whose expertise in theatre set design heavily influenced the structure. At the heart of the room are the two iconic throne chairs, known as the Chairs of Estate. These chairs were crafted for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in 1953 and were later used during the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

THE STATE ROOMS

The State Rooms are the public spaces within the Palace where the monarch and the Royal Family host guests for state events, ceremonies, and official functions. The rooms are filled with some of the most prestigious pieces from the Royal Collection and many of the State Rooms have specific purposes today. The Throne Room is used for court ceremonies and formal receptions, the White Drawing Room, the grandest of all the State Rooms, serves as a reception area where the King and Royal Family members gather before official events.

GREEN DRAWING ROOM

The Green Drawing Room was the first of the Palace's State Rooms and today, it hosts significant events, such as the Diplomatic Reception, where the King greets over 500 ambassadors and high commissioners at the Palace. The room gets its name from the green and gold silk wall coverings, which were commissioned by Queen Adelaide, the wife of William IV. While the wall coverings have been replaced approximately every 30 years, they have consistently retained their green color.

THE GRAND SUITCASE

The Grand Staircase, designed by John Nash and influenced by his background in London theatres, creates an atmosphere of anticipation and grandeur. The upper section of the staircase is adorned with full-length portraits of Queen Victoria’s close family members including that of her grandparents, George III and Queen Charlotte, painted by Sir William Beechey, her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Kent, by George Dawe and Sir George Hayter, and her uncle, William IV, painted by Sir Thomas Lawrence.

PALACE GARDEN

The 16-hectare garden boasts several notable features, including a 150-meter herbaceous border, a charming summer house, a rose garden, the impressive Waterloo Vase, and the Palace tennis court, where King George VI and Fred Perry played in the 1930s. The garden is most famous as the venue for royal garden parties. Visitors can explore the garden during the Palace’s Summer Opening.

THE PICTURE GALLERY