‘Reached Evian’: PM Modi Arrives At G7 Summit Venue In France, Reaffirms India’s Global Commitment

Evian [France]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he is looking forward to engaging with world leaders at the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains town of France.

Leaders from the world's top seven industrialized nations (G7) are holding their first full day of talks at the Summit that officially opened on Monday.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi shared, "Reached Evian, France for the G7 Summit."

He further said that India remains "committed" to advancing "collective efforts for a more sustainable and prosperous planet."

Advertisement

Earlier on Tuesday (local time), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he had landed in Geneva, Switzerland after wrapping up his visit to Slovakia.

France is the host country of the 52nd G7 Summit from June 15 to 17. France, the United States, Germany, the UK, Japan, Italy and Canada are member countries of the Group of Seven top industrialised countries of the world.

Advertisement

India is also participating in the G7 Summit for the 13th time as a partner country and the Summit is set to mark Prime Minister Modi's seventh consecutive appearance at the gathering.

The Prime Minister, while concluding his visit to Slovakia, described it as "historic and productive," stating that the outcomes of the visit would further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

In a special gesture reflecting the warmth of India-Slovakia ties, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico personally saw off Prime Minister Modi after the conclusion of his visit.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi was conferred Slovakia's highest civilian honour, The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), by Slovak President Peter Pellegrini. The honour marked the 33rd international recognition bestowed upon PM Modi by a foreign country.

The visit by PM Modi saw the two countries sign a series of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) in the field of education, research, talent mobility, and technology as they cement their ties further.