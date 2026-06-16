'Without Me, There Would Be No Israel': Donald Trump Schools Netanyahu on Lebanon, Says Bibi Needs To Be More Responsible

US President Donald Trump delivered a striking reminder of Washington's influence on Tuesday, asserting that there would be “no Israel” if it were not for his interventions. He simultaneously urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to exercise greater responsibility regarding the escalating situation in Lebanon.

The remarks highlight a growing diplomatic rift. While Tehran has consistently demanded that Lebanon be integrated into any ceasefire framework with Washington, Israel has resisted, reportedly intending to push forward with its military offensive against Hezbollah.

A Blunt Reminder of US Support on the G7 Sidelines

President Trump made his position clear during a meeting with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian, France. “Without the United States, there would be no Israel. Without me, there would be no Israel because no other president was willing to do what I did," Trump stated.

While acknowledging his close ties with the Israeli Prime Minister, Trump noted that the dynamics must shift. "I've had a great relationship with Bibi, but now Bibi has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon," he added. Reflecting on Lebanon's history, Trump lamented its current state. "Lebanon used to be a great country. It was a country where you had professors, doctors, and lawyers. Now it's just terrible. I'm not happy with the way Israel has handled itself with Lebanon and with Hezbollah. They should have been able to do this job faster. It just goes on forever."

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Balancing the 'Minor War' Against the Larger US-Iran Deal

When questioned whether the landmark Iran deal, brokered by the US and mediator Pakistan on Sunday, would survive the regional friction, Trump characterized the Lebanon offensive as a distraction from larger geopolitical goals.

“I consider that the minor war," Trump explained. “Iran’s the big one, but we have that little pinprick out there that constantly rears its head and that’s Hezbollah." Trump grew openly critical of Israel’s heavy-handed military tactics in Beirut, pointing out the high civilian toll. “Too many people are being killed," he observed. “You don’t have to knock down an apartment house every time you’re looking for somebody because there’s a lot of people in those apartment houses – and they’re not all Hezbollah."

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As an alternative strategy, Trump revealed a surprising proposal he had passed along to Israeli leadership. “I suggested to Israel to let Syria take care of Hezbollah because to be honest with you, I think they’d do a better job of doing it," he said.

The Broader Context: A New Chapter for West Asia

The friction over Lebanon unfolds against the backdrop of a major diplomatic breakthrough. On Sunday, the US and Iran agreed to a comprehensive pact to halt the conflict in West Asia. The official signing ceremony is slated for Friday in Geneva, Switzerland. While Trump's initial announcement did not explicitly detail Lebanon's status, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that both parties had committed to "the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon."

The newly brokered accord establishes an initial 60-day ceasefire, creating a crucial window for both nations to hammer out a permanent agreement. Following Sunday's breakthrough, Trump confirmed he had ordered the immediate lifting of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports, expressing confidence that the strategic Strait of Hormuz—which controls nearly 20% of the world's energy trade, will swiftly reopen.

Trump Defends His Diplomatic Record Against Obama's Legacy

Reiterating his indispensable role in Israel's survival, Trump contrasted his administration's approach to West Asia with that of his predecessors. “And when that happens, it throws a negative light on the big deal, and that's the deal with Iran. So, when you ask me about Bibi, an unbelievable relationship. But Israel would have been blown up a long time ago had I not gotten involved," Trump asserted.