'Ready For At Least 6-Month-Long War': Iran Foreign Minister Amid Trump's 'Request For Ceasefire' Claims

Tehran: While Donald Trump is visibly seeking a quick end to the war in Iran, going to the extent to claim that the new leadership in Iran has requested a ceasefire from the US, the Middle Eastern nation's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran is ready for a prolonged conflict for at least six months.

“At least six months. We will defend our country to whatever extent necessary,” Araghchi said while speaking to a reporter after Trump's ‘ceasefire’ claims.

‘Will Consider Ceasefire When…’

In another explosive Truth Social rant, Donald Trump announced that Iran’s “new leadership” has reached out to the United States seeking a “ceasefire”, saying that the de-escalation efforts from the Iranian side were from a “much less radicalized and far more intelligent” president than his predecessors.

“Iran’s New Regime President, much less Radicalized and far more intelligent than his predecessors, has just asked the United States of America for a CEASEFIRE! We will consider when Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear. Until then, we are blasting Iran into oblivion or, as they say, back to the Stone Ages!!!” Trump said.

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Strait of Hormuz & The War

The statement comes amid ongoing U.S. military operations against Iran and a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments that has been effectively blocked due to the war. Trump has repeatedly linked any potential de-escalation to the immediate reopening of the waterway, warning of escalated strikes on Iranian infrastructure, including power plants, oil facilities, and other targets, if demands are not met.

In earlier posts Trump referenced discussions with what he called a “new, and more reasonable, regime,” suggesting progress in indirect talks while maintaining a hard line on the Strait. However, the regime in Iran has claimed that no direct talks have taken place, and only indirect messages were sent, in which US has only maintained its hardline approach.

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What Iran Said On Hormuz

Iran has maintained that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to all vessels except those linked to the United States and its allies, saying that access through the strait is conditional and not fully restricted.

In a communication sent to the 176 member states of the International Maritime Organization, Tehran stated that “non-hostile” ships can continue to pass through the strait. However, this is subject to key conditions: vessels must not be involved in or support any hostile actions against Iran and must comply with security protocols laid down by Iranian authorities. Only then, it said, would they be granted safe passage in coordination with officials.