'Ready To Manage Differences': China's Message As Xi Jinping Leaves Beijing for Delhi to Attend 18th BRICS Summit

New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping left Beijing on Saturday for the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Xinhua reported. President Xi will hold a bilateral meeting with PM Modi later on Saturday.

The Chinese President Xi's entourage includes Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, Chinese foreign minister and a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, the Chinese news agency said.

According to a Xinhua report Xi Jinping is expected to advance proposals on Global South cooperation at the BRICS summit much as he did during the SCO Summit in Bikshek.



The report stated that both groupings -- BRICS and SCO -- have expanded their membership and networks of developing partners. Their members together represent more than half of the world’s population and about 30 per cent of the global economy.

The proposed Modi-Xi meeting is expected to be closely watched as both sides seek to build on recent diplomatic engagement. Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said China and India are working to arrange a bilateral meeting between Xi and Modi, which would mark the third consecutive year that the two leaders have met face-to-face.

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The two leaders previously met in Kazan, Russia, in 2024 on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit and again in Tianjin, China, in 2025 during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

Ahead of Xi’s arrival, Beijing has signalled that it wants to approach ties with India from a strategic and long-term perspective, while acknowledging that differences between the two countries need to be properly managed.

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“China will work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders, handle the bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, step up communication, enhance cooperation, properly handle differences, and be friends enjoying good-neighbourliness and partners helping each other succeed”, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

Xu Feihong also echoed the message, saying Beijing would work with New Delhi to strengthen communication, enhance cooperation and properly handle differences while seeking a relationship based on good-neighbourliness and mutual benefit.

The Chinese envoy’s remarks came ahead of Xi’s arrival in the national capital and amid expectations that the Modi-Xi meeting could provide an opportunity for the two sides to discuss the broader trajectory of bilateral ties.

Xi’s visit is particularly significant because it comes against the backdrop of efforts to normalise India-China relations after the prolonged freeze that followed the 2020 Eastern Ladakh standoff. The two sides have, in recent months, stepped up diplomatic engagement on the boundary question as well as wider bilateral issues.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held extensive talks in Beijing last month, including discussions on the boundary issue, maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border and measures to improve bilateral relations.

During the 25th round of Special Representatives’ talks in Beijing on August 25, India and China reached an eight-point consensus and agreed to advance discussions on an Early and Substantial Harvest of boundary delimitation and border management.

The possibility of a Modi-Xi meeting has therefore acquired significance beyond the BRICS framework. Any discussion between the two leaders is expected to be assessed for indications of whether the recent diplomatic momentum can translate into a more stable and predictable relationship.

Xi’s visit will also give the Chinese leader an opportunity to participate in India’s BRICS presidency. India is hosting the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13, with the grouping expected to deliberate on trade and financial cooperation, technology, artificial intelligence, energy security, climate action and reforms of global institutions.

Beijing has described BRICS as an important platform for solidarity and cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries. Mao Ning said Xi would hold discussions with other leaders on the international situation, the development of BRICS mechanisms and ways to deepen practical cooperation.

For India, Xi’s presence at the summit comes as New Delhi seeks to put Global South priorities at the centre of its BRICS chairship. India’s 2026 BRICS presidency is being conducted under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”

Xi last visited India in October 2019 for an informal summit with Modi in Mamallapuram. He had also travelled to Goa in 2016 for the BRICS Summit and made his first visit to India in 2014.

His return to New Delhi now comes at a potentially important juncture in India-China relations. With both sides publicly stressing communication, cooperation and the need to properly handle differences, the Modi-Xi meeting could emerge as one of the most closely watched diplomatic engagements of the BRICS Summit.