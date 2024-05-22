Recognition of Palestinian State Premature, says France after Ireland, Norway and Spain's Decision

Advertisement

France's Foreign Minister, Stephane Sejourne, has stated that the conditions for officially recognizing a Palestinian state have not been met, following the recent announcement by three other European states of their intention to do so. Sejourne emphasized that the recognition of Palestine is not merely a symbolic gesture but a diplomatic tool aimed at facilitating a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In a statement, Sejourne highlighted, “This is not just a symbolic issue or a question of political positioning, but a diplomatic tool in the service of the solution of two States living side by side in peace and security.”

"France does not consider that the conditions have yet been met for this decision to have a real impact on this process," he added.

Norway, Ireland and Spain are being praised by Saudi Arabia and Jordan

The move by Norway, Ireland, and Spain to recognize Palestine has garnered praise from Saudi Arabia, which called on other countries to follow suit. Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry welcomed the decision by the three European states, emphasizing the importance of recognizing the Palestinian state.

Similarly, Jordan hailed the coordinated move as an "important and essential step towards Palestinian statehood." Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi expressed appreciation for the decisions taken by the European countries and emphasized the significance of a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders.

Norway, Ireland, and Spain announced their intention to recognize a Palestinian state starting from May 28. However, France's stance reflects a cautious approach, indicating that further progress towards peace and stability in the region is necessary before formal recognition can be extended. There is also a concern amongst many analysts that recognising Palestine at this point in time sends a wrong message.