Updated 1 March 2026 at 21:25 IST
Red 'Flag Of Revenge' Spotted At Iran's Iconic Jamkaran Mosque After Khamenei's Death | Here Is What It Means
- World News
- 1 min read
Red 'Flag Of Revenge' Spotted At Iran's Iconic Jamkaran Mosque After Khamenei's Death | Here Is What It Means | Image: X
Tehran: A red ‘flag of revenge’ was unfurled at Iran's iconic Jamkaran Mosque following the assassination of the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The red flag is a symbol of revenge.
Developing…
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 1 March 2026 at 21:25 IST