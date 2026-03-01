Republic World
  • Red 'Flag Of Revenge' Spotted At Iran's Iconic Jamkaran Mosque After Khamenei's Death | Here Is What It Means

Updated 1 March 2026 at 21:25 IST

Red 'Flag Of Revenge' Spotted At Iran's Iconic Jamkaran Mosque After Khamenei's Death | Here Is What It Means

red ‘flag of revenge’ was unfurled at Iran's iconic Jamkaran Mosque following the assassination of the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The red flag is a symbol of revenge.

Nidhi Sinha
Red 'Flag Of Revenge' Spotted At Iran's Iconic Jamkaran Mosque After Khamenei's Death | Here Is What It Means
Red 'Flag Of Revenge' Spotted At Iran's Iconic Jamkaran Mosque After Khamenei's Death | Here Is What It Means | Image: X

Tehran: A red ‘flag of revenge’ was unfurled at Iran's iconic Jamkaran Mosque following the assassination of the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The red flag is a symbol of revenge.

Developing…

Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 1 March 2026 at 21:25 IST