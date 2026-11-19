Shenzhen: US President Donald Trump has praised Chinese President Xi Jinping's leadership and the warm reception extended to him in China, describing the relationship between Washington and Beijing as a "great one" ahead of a historic trilateral meeting involving Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Speaking at the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, Trump thanked Xi and Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan for their hospitality, describing the arrangements and reception during his visit as "unbelievable". "You've done an unbelievable job and you're an incredible leader," Trump said while praising Xi.

"I want to thank President Xi and Madame Peng for the incredible display they put forth. Last night was unbelievable," he added. In an interview with Fox News, Trump also described his relationship with the Chinese President as strong and based on mutual respect. "The relationship that I have with China is a great one... It's a respect relationship. You saw the seating last night; you saw the greeting yesterday — which, in the history of China, has never happened... That's a big win for us," Trump said.

The US President also stressed the importance of protecting talented individuals and promoting technological innovation, remarking, “We have to take care of our geniuses. There aren't that many of them.” Trump's remarks come amid preparations for a historic trilateral engagement with Xi and Putin, which he has described as an opportunity to explore areas of cooperation among the three major powers.

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Earlier, Trump expressed optimism about the proposed discussions, saying, “And here in China, I look forward to a historic trilateral meeting with President Xi and President Putin later today to discuss more opportunities for all three. So, we look forward to that, very much forward to that.”

The proposed discussions are expected to cover several key international issues, including nuclear disarmament, the conflict involving Iran, global trade and the Russia-Ukraine war. Meanwhile, Xi and Putin held bilateral discussions in Shenzhen ahead of Trump's arrival, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening Russia-China relations and advancing a multipolar world order.

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