Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 27th, 2024 at 16:29 IST

Released Israeli Hostage Amit Soussana Reveals How She was Sexually Tortured by Hamas Captor

The most horrific incident occurred around October 24 when Muhammad attacked her while she was briefly unchained to use the bathroom.

Reported by: Sagar Kar
Amit Soussana, right, embraced by a friend in front of her destroyed house in Kibbutz Kfar Aza
Amit Soussana, right, embraced by a friend in front of her destroyed house in Kibbutz Kfar Aza | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Amit Soussana, a 40-year-old woman who was held captive by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, has spoken out about the sexual abuse she endured during her captivity. In an interview with The New York Times, Soussana disclosed the harrowing details of her ordeal, shedding light on a disturbing aspect of her captivity that has not been publicly discussed before.

According to Soussana, she was kept alone and chained up in a child's bedroom, where she was subjected to sexual acts by her Hamas captor, who she identified as Muhammad. She described being coerced into performing sexual acts for him while held in darkness, with Muhammad wielding a gun to intimidate and control her.

Muhammad attacked her whilst she was using the bathroom

The most horrific incident occurred around October 24 when Muhammad attacked her while she was briefly unchained to use the bathroom. Soussana recounted the terrifying moment when Muhammad assaulted her, using physical force and threatening her with a gun.

"He came towards me and shoved the gun at my forehead," Soussana said. "He sat me on the edge of the bath. And I closed my legs. And I resisted. And he kept punching me and put his gun in my face. Then he dragged me to the bedroom."

She went on to describe how Muhammad sexually assaulted her, forcing her to comply under duress. According to the Times, Soussana's account of the assault aligns with reports reviewed by medical professionals and a social worker following her release, providing credibility to her testimony.

Dr. Julia Barda, the social worker who spoke to Soussana after her release, attested to the detailed and fluent manner in which Soussana recounted her ordeal, including the sexual assault. 

Soussana is the 1st freed hostage who has publicly spoken about what she suffered 

Soussana's bravery in speaking out marks the first time a freed hostage has publicly addressed the issue of sexual abuse by Hamas militants. Soussana was also beaten up multiple times, by different men. They pummelled her with guns. They also struck the soles of her feet and laughed whilst doing so. The terrorists also forced other hostages to watch Soussana as she was being tortured. 

President of Israel has commended Soussana for her courage 

The United Nations recently published a report acknowledging the likelihood of rape and gang rape occurring during Hamas attacks, underscoring the seriousness of Soussana's testimony. President Isaac Herzog commended Soussana for her courage and called for global condemnation of Hamas's actions.

“She speaks for all the victims of Hamas’s despicable sexual crimes and abuse. She speaks for all women everywhere. The whole world has the moral duty to stand with Amit — and all the victims — in condemning Hamas’s brutal terror, and in demanding the immediate return of all the hostages,” he said. 

IDF praises Soussana's bravery

In response to Soussana's interview, IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari praised her bravery and reiterated the commitment of Israeli security forces to bring home all hostages held by Hamas. “Amit’s courage, and her choice to share this difficult testimony with the world, is worthy of deep appreciation. Amit is a true hero. Her testimony is another reminder of the obligation of the IDF and the security services to work in every manner to bring home all the 134 hostages home," he said. 

Soussana's testimony serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists and the urgent need for accountability and justice. Anyone who suffers trauma, struggles to share it with the world. Soussana is speaking for many captives who can't speak. 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 16:29 IST

