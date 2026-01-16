"Remain Vigilant, Adhere To Safety Guidelines": India Issues Advisory For Citizens In Israel Amid Protests In Iran

New Delhi: Amid an increasingly uncertain security situation in the region, India has issued a fresh advisory for its citizens currently in Israel, urging them to remain vigilant and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.

"In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals currently in Israel are advised to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and protocols issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command," the Indian mission posted on various social media platforms and its official website on Thursday.

The mission advised, Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Israel.

"In case of any emergency, Indian nationals may contact the Embassy of India’s 24x7 helpline at: Telephone: +972-54-7520711; +972-54-3278392 E-mail: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in," the advisory added.

Advertisement

The Indian embassy has taken a proactive approach over the last few years, actively reaching out to its nationals to ensure they are registered and their information remains current in the official database.

The alert follows a period of intense instability in Iran, marked by widespread domestic unrest and potential U.S. military intervention. In response to American threats, Tehran has declared U.S. regional bases as valid targets for retaliation. This escalating friction has also placed Israel, Iran's primary regional adversary, on high alert.

Advertisement

According to local media, authorities in various southern and central Israeli districts have directed that public bomb shelters be opened as a precaution against escalating regional friction.

As the situation in Iran deteriorates, India is preparing to evacuate its nationals, making this latest advisory a critical step in its broader emergency response strategy.

Avoid travel to Iran: MEA

Earlier, the MEA issued an advisory urging Indian citizens to avoid travel to Iran until further notice and has asked those already in Iran to leave immediately using available commercial flights.

"In view of the ongoing developments in Iran, Indian nationals are once again strongly advised to avoid travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice," the MEA said in a release.

The fresh warning follows an earlier advisory issued by the Centre on January 5, amid mounting concerns about the worsening security situation in Iran.

Separately, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has advised Indian nationals currently in Iran to leave the country at the earliest opportunity.

"In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on January 5, 2025, and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," it said.

Exercise due caution

The advisory reiterated that all Indian citizens and PIOs should exercise due caution and “avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments.”

“All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily available with them. They are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance in this regard.”

The embassy also provided emergency contact helplines.

"Mobile Numbers: +989128109115; +989128109109; +989128109102; +989932179359. Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in. All Indian nationals who are in Iran, and who have not registered with the Indian Embassy, are requested to do so on the link (https://www.meaers.com/request/home). The link is also available on the Embassy website. In case any Indian national is unable to register due to internet disruptions in Iran, their families in India are requested to do so," the advisory said.

Earlier on Thursday, Iran's envoy to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, stated that US President Donald Trump has assured Tehran that he won't attack the country and has asked Iran to exercise restraint, reported Dawn.