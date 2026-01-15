Container Sucked Into Air India Plane's Engine At Delhi Airport | WATCH

New Delhi: An Air India aircraft was damaged on Thursday after a baggage container was sucked into its engine at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in New Delhi. The aircraft was operating between New Delhi and New York, USA. A video, apparently shot by a passenger from inside the aircraft, showed the container stuck in the engine as the A350 aircraft stood on the tarmac.

Notably, the damage took place after the aircraft had to return to the Delhi airport as the Iranian airspace closure impacted its route to the John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York. According to preliminary investigation, the aircraft, after returning to Delhi airport, was taxiing amidst low visibility when a Bird Worldwide Flight Services (BWFS) tug transporting few containers crossed the aircraft. While crossing the plane, one of the container toppled onto the taxi way intersection and was sucked into the aircraft's engine, causing damage.

In an official statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, “On 15.01.2026, Air India A350 aircraft, VT-JRB, while operating flight Al101 (Delhi-New York, JFK) was involved in an Air turn back due to Iranian Airspace closure. Aircraft landed safely at Runway 28, Delhi.”

The statutory body added, "While taxiing to apron, at taxiway N/N4 intersection, No.2 engine ingested a cargo container causing substantial damage to engine. The incident occurred around 05:25 IS. The visibility at the time of incident was marginal. Preliminary investigation has revealed that, a BWFS tug transporting few containers to "Baggage Makeup Area" of Terminal 3 crossed this intersection while on the vehicular lane. During crossing, one of the container toppled onto the taxi way intersection. This container got ingested into No.2 engine of Air India A350 aircraft…After clearing the metal pieces, the aircraft was parked on stand 244.

The DGCA is carrying further investigation into the matter.