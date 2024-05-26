 Heavy Seasonal Rains Kill At Least 15 People In Afghanistan | Republic World
Published 17:55 IST, May 26th 2024

Renewed Flash Floods Due To Unusually Heavy Seasonal Rains Kill At Least 15 People In Afghanistan

Renewed heavy rains have triggered more flash floods in Afghanistan, killing at least 15 people, including 10 members of the same family in the northeast, officials said Sunday. The unusually heavy seasonal rains have been wreaking havoc on multiple parts of the country, killing hundreds of people.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Heavy Seasonal Rains Kill At Least 15 People In Afghanistan | Image: AP News
