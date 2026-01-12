'Respect Freedom Of Expression, Refrain From Unnecessary Use Of Force': UN Chief Antonio Guterres Urges Iran Amid Protests

Geneva: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday (local time) urged Iranian authorities to "exercise maximum restraint" amid unrest in the country, stressing that the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly "must be fully respected" and "protected".

The UN chief's remarks come amid protests in Iran that killed at least 420 protesters during anti-government demonstrations over the past 15 days, including eight children, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRA), CNN reported.

In a post on X, the UN Secretary-General emphasised the need to refrain from the "unnecessary or disproportionate use of force" while handling public demonstrations.

"Shocked by reports of violence & excessive use of force by the Iranian authorities against protesters resulting in deaths & injuries in recent days. The rights to freedom of expression, association & peaceful assembly must be fully respected & protected. I urge the Iranian authorities to exercise maximum restraint & refrain from unnecessary or disproportionate use of force," Guterres said in his post.

"I also urge steps that enable access to information in the country, including restoring communications," the UN Secretary-General said.

"Closely Monitoring" the situation

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that they are "closely monitoring" the unfolding situation in Iran, as protests demanding freedom continue to spread across the country.

Netanyahu voiced strong support for the Iranian people's struggle against what he described as "tyranny".

In a post on X, Netanyahu wrote, "Israel is closely monitoring the events unfolding in Iran. The protests for freedom have spread throughout the country. The people of Israel, and the entire world, stand in awe of the immense bravery of Iran's citizens."

Demonstrations against soaring inflation

The protests began on December 28 as demonstrations against soaring inflation and economic hardship but soon escalated into tense nationwide unrest, marked by violent clashes between protesters and security forces.

Demonstrations have spread across multiple cities, with authorities responding through arrests, crackdowns, and the use of force. Human rights groups have repeatedly raised concerns over the scale of casualties and the treatment of protesters.

Iranian authorities have blamed the unrest on "rioters" and foreign interference, while maintaining that legitimate economic grievances will be addressed.

Amid the unrest, US officials told CNN that President Trump is weighing several military options in Iran following deadly protests, after warning Tehran against using lethal force on demonstrators.