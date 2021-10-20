10 Nations To Attend Moscow Format Meet Today; Recognition Of Taliban Regime Not On Agenda

India and 9 other countries including China, Pakistan and Iran will participate in the Moscow format meeting along with Taliban representatives on Wednesday. The security situation and the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan are likely to feature in the deliberations that will commence at around 12 pm local time. Earlier, the Taliban confirmed that a delegation led by its Deputy PM Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi will attend this Russia-led initiative.

In an interaction with the media on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made it clear that the possibility of formally recognising the Taliban regime will not come up for discussion as of yet. At the same time, he stressed that Russia shall continue to prod the terrorist outfit to fulfill the promises they made when they seized power in the war-torn country. Reportedly, External Affairs Joint Secretary JP Singh will represent India at the meeting and will mark the country's second formal interaction with Taliban representatives after August 15.

In 2018, India had participated in the Moscow format meeting in a non-official capacity by sending Amar Sinha and TCA Raghavan, former envoys to Afghanistan and Pakistan respectively. Earlier on August 31, India's Ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal and the Taliban Political Office head Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai held a meeting at Doha in which the safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan came up for discussion. On this occasion, Mittal also raised the concern that the war-torn country's soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism.

Taliban seizes power in Afghanistan

After the Taliban stormed into Kabul on August 15, Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with his associates. Since then, several persons have lost their lives in the chaos at the Hamid Karzai International Airport with thousands of people desperately trying to flee the country. This includes the death of at least 169 Afghans, 11 US Marines, a US Navy sailor, and a US Army soldier in a suicide bombing at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport on August 26. This led to US airstrikes on terrorists belonging to ISIS-K which claimed responsibility for this attack.

On August 31, the Taliban gained control of the Kabul airport after the last batch of US troops left Afghanistan. Though the Taliban promised to form an "inclusive" government to run Afghanistan, it announced a caretaker Cabinet that neither has women nor mainstream politicians from previous regimes. While Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the chief of the Taliban's Rehbari Shura, is the new Prime Minister, he has two deputies in Mullah Baradar and Mawlawi Hanafi. So far, the terror outfit's rule has been marked by repression of women's rights, restrictions on media, economic crisis and atrocities on Panjshir residents.