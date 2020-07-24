COVID-19: 10,000 Volunteers Register For Vaccine Trials In UAE

As the world continues with its efforts for the COVID vaccine, more than 10,000 volunteers have registered to take part in the third phase of the UAE's COVID-19 vaccine trial. The UAE had earlier announced that it had started phase three clinical trial of a Covid-19 vaccine that is expected to be available by the end of 2020 or early 2021.

As per International media, in less than 24 hours of launching the website for volunteer registration, as many as 5,000 people registered themselves for study. Later on July 22, more than 10,000 volunteers applied to participate in the COVID-19 vaccine trial.

It was further reported that all clinical trials are being performed in accordance with the rules and regulations of the country along with the strict international guidelines in adherence with the World Health Organisation.

READ: BCCI seeks Modi government's nod to hold IPL 2020 between September & November in UAE

READ: IPL to begin on Sept 19 in UAE, players to travel 25 days prior for quarantine

‘Covidshield’ to be made in India by December

Meanwhile, after the study published in renowned Lancet Journal said vaccine candidate developed by the Oxford University and AstraZeneca showed positive results in the first two trial phases, the Serum Institute of India that also entered the partnership declared that the vaccine will be named ‘Covidshield’ in India. This comes after a study in Lancet Journal remarked that the first two trial phases of the potential vaccine has shown promising results. Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has stated that the company aims at producing 3 to 4 million doses till the end of December 2020.

According to reports, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has stated that the company aims at producing 3 to 4 million doses till the end of December 2020. While talking to a media outlet, he also informed that 'Covishield' will be priced at Rs 1,000 or even less per dose.

READ: IPL GC Agenda: Focus on SOPs, broadcasters' demand keeping UAE shift in mind

READ: 'Awaiting approval from ministries; decided UAE venue for IPL 2020': IPL chief to Republic