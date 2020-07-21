'Awaiting Approval From Ministries; Decided UAE Venue For IPL 2020': IPL Chief To Republic

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has sought the central government's permission to hold Indian Premier League 2020 in UAE between the last week of September to the first week of November this year.

In a telephonic conversation, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel told Republic TV: "Yes we have written a letter to the concerned Ministries immediately after the ICC had officially declared postponement of T20 World Cup. We have decided the venue as UAE keeping all logistics in mind. BCCI had earlier held a successful half leg of IPL in UAE in the past and we believe its ideally suited. The time we have thought is between September last week and November first week. This is all tentative. We have called a meeting of the IPL governing council in the next 10 days and we will sit down with all the stakeholders including the franchises to finalize the itinerary. As of now, we are looking for approval from the concerned Ministries. We can finalize everything only after that. We will comply with all guidelines and SOP issued by the Central Government."

The BCCI decision to zero in UAE was an obvious outcome after the other two countries - Sri Lanka & New Zealand expressing willingness to host the event went out of favours with the IPL governing council members.

It was believed by the BCCI that Sri Lanka might have logistical issues hosting the tournament, while New Zealand with a 7-hour difference in time did not suit the broadcasters and IPL viewership.

The window created by the postponement of ICC T20 World Cup and Asia Cup meant that September end to November beginning was the best option left for BCCI.

But the ball is clearly in Government's court and it will be taking the final decision and BCCI is eagerly waiting for its reply.

