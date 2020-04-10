104-year-old Italian Woman Successfully Recovers From Deadly Coronavirus

While coronavirus is considered deadlier for the elders, a 104-year-old Italian woman reportedly may have become the world’s oldest woman to survive COVID-19. According to an international media outlet, Ada Zanusso, who also survived the 1918 Spanish Flu, fell ill at her nursing home in Biella in northern Italy on March 17. She was tested positive for the deadly disease after experiencing constant vomiting, fever, and difficulty in breathing.

While speaking to an international media outlet, her son, Giampiero, said that he suspected that it was coronavirus because of the rising number of cases at the care home. Ada’s doctor, Carla Furno Marchese, reportedly added that after completely recovering, the 104-year-old is up and about and she can now walk to her chair. Marchese further added that Ada has lost none of her lucidity and intelligence and her recovery is a great joy and a good sign of hope for all those who are suffering from the disease.

Elderly recover from coronavirus

Ada is, however, not the first elderly to recover from coronavirus. In Iran, a 106-year-old man became the oldest patient to recover from the fatal coronavirus in the Qom province of the country. According to state media reports, the patient spent 14 days in quarantine before recovering. On March 18, Iranian state media reported that a 103-year-old woman was cured of the deadly virus, becoming the oldest woman then to recover.

A 99-year-old also became the oldest person in the United Kingdom to survive the virus. Moreover, last month, a 96-year-old South Korean woman also reportedly infected with the novel coronavirus fully recovered and had been released from quarantine, city officials reportedly confirmed. The patient was a resident at a nursing hospital in the southeastern city of Gyeongsan and was discharged from the Seoul hospital. The city is located nearby Daegu, an epicentre of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 96,000 lives worldwide as of April 10. According to the tally by an international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and territories and has infected more than 1.6 million people. Out of the total infections, more than 365,000 have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

