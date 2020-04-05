106-year-old Becomes Oldest Survivor Of Coronavirus In Iran

In Iran, a 106-year-old man became the oldest patient to recover from the fatal Coronavirus in the Qom province of the country. According to state media reports, the patient spent 14-days in quarantine before recovering. Currently, Iran has more than 55,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed almost 3,452 lives in the country.

On March 18, Iranian state media reported that a 103-year-old woman was cured of the deadly virus, becoming the oldest woman then to recover. The Deputy Health Minister of Iran, Iraj Harirchi, on April 4 warned that greater Tehran area may face a coronavirus resurgence as many residents ignored the advisories to stay home. As the country’s New Year holidays ended on April 4, crowded streets and traffic jams across the city were reported. Harirchi said that the authorities are still concerned about the virus outbreak as several stores re-opened despite a closure order on non-essential services and businesses.

He further cautioned about a probable return of coronavirus in case of negligence and said social distancing measures were absolutely necessary. As per reports, authorities have also complained that several Iranians ignored appeals to stay at home and cancel travel plans for the New Years' holidays. In a bid to contain the spread of the virus, officials also imposed inter-city travel bans on March 25.

Elderly survivors of Coronavirus

Amidst the soaring number of COVID-19 cases in India and the growing crisis, a positive report emerged on Friday as a 93-year-old Kerala man recovered from Coronavirus. The 93-year-old man and his wife were discharged from the hospital today making the Kottayam resident India's oldest survivor of the virus. The couple had contracted the virus after coming into contact with their son and his family who had returned from Italy.

A 95-year-old from Italy became the oldest woman in the country to recover from coronavirus. The recent development has come as a ray of hope for the country when it is battling probably the worst health crisis in its history. According to reports, Alma Clara Corsini was admitted to hospital in Pavullo on March 5, where doctors and specialists saw her remarkable recovery to make her the oldest woman in the country to overcome the deadly disease, which is considered more vulnerable for the elderly.

