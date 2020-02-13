112-year-old Japanese Man Certified World's Oldest Male By Guinness World Records

A Japanese man has reportedly been certified as the world’s oldest male at the age of 112 years and 344 days by the Guinness World record Wednesday. The man, born on March 5 in the year 1907 in Niigata, Tokyo claimed that smiling is the key to longevity, suggest reports.

Chitetsu Watanabe was officially given the title of the World’s oldest man at his nursing home in the Niigata city, Guinness World Records told the reporters. It said that the previous record holder, Masazo Nonaka was also a Japanese national who died last month at 112 years and 266 days.

What's the secret to a long life? "Not to get angry and keep a smile on your face," says our new oldest living man record holder, 112 year old Chitetsu Watanabe from Japan https://t.co/rSAz65nIl1 — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) February 12, 2020

According to the reports, Watanabe has been married to Mitsue and lived in Tokyo for 18 years with five children. He told the media that he has a sweet tooth and practiced the Japanese art of horticulture, Bonsai. Some of his artwork has also been exhibited in the city in the past. Watanabe said to the reporters that the secret to long-living was to not get angry.

He added that one must always keep a smile on their face and must learn to control their temper. He admitted that he is fond of custard puddings and cream puffs and does not believe that sweet viand declined health or brought any harm to the wellbeing, he told the reporters he was immensely fond of sweets.

Chitetsu's calligraphy banner (which he wrote himself) reads "World's No. 1" 🎉 pic.twitter.com/UhnCQeH1Wm — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) February 12, 2020

Japan has one of the world’s highest life expectancies

According to Guinness, Japan has one of the world’s highest life expectancies and has been home to several people recognized as among the oldest humans to have ever lived, said reports. Some of the oldest living people include Jiroemon Kimura, who has been the longest-living man on record and died soon after his 116th birthday in June 2013.

Watanabe reportedly returned to Niigata after World war II and was employed under the prefectural government until retirement. He also grew fruit and vegetables on the family farm. Jeanne Louise Calment, another person ever from France verified by the Guinness died in 1997 at the age of 122.

