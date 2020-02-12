The Debate
Japanese Musician Creates Music By Scanning Barcodes, Netizens Amazed

Rest of the World News

A Japanese musician was seen playing by scanning bar codes printed on a canvas to create the 'perfect' tune. The video garnered more than 1.5 million views

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Japanese musician

In a musical video that was shared on Twitter, a musician was seen playing by scanning bar codes printed on a canvas to create the 'perfect' tune. The viral video has garnered over 1.5 million views and more than 80,000 likes. According to reports, the man has been identified as Ei Wada.

Famous for creating music out of old electronics

Wada is famous for creating music out of old electronics. According to reports, the musician also took part in an orchestra project and used 20 reel-to-reel tape recorders and has also created a group called Electronicos Fantasticos. The Japanese musician has said that barcode scanners can be used to create sounds by connecting scanned signals directly to the audio terminal.

The Barcode musical prompted a lot of people to congratulate the musician on his creativity.

 

 

 

 

Musician asks how the music will be in 2020

Another musician, Andrew Huang tagged Ei Wada's post in his tweet and asked his followers about how the music will be in the year 2020.

 

 

 

 

 

Published:
