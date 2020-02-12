Japanese Musician Creates Music By Scanning Barcodes, Netizens Amazed

In a musical video that was shared on Twitter, a musician was seen playing by scanning bar codes printed on a canvas to create the 'perfect' tune. The viral video has garnered over 1.5 million views and more than 80,000 likes. According to reports, the man has been identified as Ei Wada.

Famous for creating music out of old electronics

Wada is famous for creating music out of old electronics. According to reports, the musician also took part in an orchestra project and used 20 reel-to-reel tape recorders and has also created a group called Electronicos Fantasticos. The Japanese musician has said that barcode scanners can be used to create sounds by connecting scanned signals directly to the audio terminal.

The Barcode musical prompted a lot of people to congratulate the musician on his creativity.

It must be hooked up to a synth / translating the lines to frequency. I find the raw sound that comes out more interesting (although it can be a lot harsher). — ThomasWincek (@ThomasWincek) January 22, 2020

@frazermerrick this seems like your jam :v — Rob Skene (@robskib) January 23, 2020

This! This is why Japan have the best creativity.

How often can you actually use barcodes as instruments? — Neppedupplayer (@Beau_Magbanua) January 23, 2020

That note at the end😂 This man is having the time of his life! — Omar G. Alcorta (@AlcortaG) January 23, 2020

Wow, just realized it’s not drum, he is scanning barcodes then it’s translated to music — Nobody (@Nobody_CL) January 24, 2020

Read: Hollywood Musical Movies That Created A Huge Impact On The Industry And Viewers

Read: Rihanna's Top Musical Collaborations That Gave Her Worldwide Recognition

Musician asks how the music will be in 2020

Another musician, Andrew Huang tagged Ei Wada's post in his tweet and asked his followers about how the music will be in the year 2020.

“What do you think music will be like in 2020?” https://t.co/o1ZUbyUsg5 — Andrew Huang (@andrewhuang) January 22, 2020

THIS IS SICK!!! I'm sampling this. — M4730 (69%) (⎌N⎌) (@ItsM4730) January 22, 2020

If I’d seen this a decade ago I’d probably have tried to reproduce it for a final year project. — Andrew Faraday ✝️ (@MarmiteJunction) January 22, 2020

Love it wicked cool😎 — marina macgregor (@mmmmacgregor) January 22, 2020

Now that takes a certain talent. — RobHoffman83 (@robh279) January 23, 2020

Not gonna lie. I love this.



You can tattoo a playable song onto yourself with this thing — The Yeti (@FrostBackYeti) January 22, 2020

Read: US Songwriter, Russian Soprano Win 2019 Polar Music Prizes

Read: Types Of Music Genres Popular World Over That You Should Know About