12 Abducted Haiti Missionaries Make Daring Overnight Escape From Mawozo Gangs

The 12 missionaries who were kidnapped in Haiti had finally managed to flee on their own, according to their US-based church. The agency for which the missionaries work revealed that the abducted missionaries got their freedom last week after they had undertaken a daring midnight escape plan in which they have avoided their kidnappers and travelled for kilometres through rugged, dark terrain with an infant and other young children in their camps, The Guardian reported.

Christian Aid Ministries (CAM) stated on Monday that ransom money was gathered to settle the kidnapping and for the release of the missionaries who were taken into capture on October 16. Shortly after visiting an orphanage in Ganthier, in the Croix-des-Bouquets region, 17 members of the missionary group which comprised 12 adults and five youngsters were apprehended. There were 16 Americans and one Canadian in the group. The 400 Mawozo gang, who kidnapped them had wanted a ransom of $1 million (£740,000) per captive, as per BBC.

However, earlier among the 17 captives, five had already been released, but it is still unknown whether a ransom was paid. Further, David Troyer, CAM's general director, claimed that supporters had contributed money for a potential ransom, but he has not specified whether the money was given for any of the releases. During a press conference at the group’s Millersburg, Ohio, headquarters, Troyer said indicating the release of 12 missionaries, “After many days of waiting and no action on the part of the kidnappers, God worked in a miraculous way to enable the hostages to escape,” as per The Guardian.

Detailed information about the escape from the armed guards in Haiti

According to CAM spokesperson Weston Showalter, the 12 who left last week carried the infant and 3-year-old, covering the baby to shield her from the trees and bushes. On a US Coast Guard aircraft to Florida, the 12 were reunited with five other captives who had been released previously. CAM had also shown photographs of the rescued captives being reunited during press appearances, as well as a video of the group performing a song that had motivated them throughout their imprisonment.

By giving detailed information about the conditions of the abducted missionaries, The CAM spokesperson said that the hostages were first crammed into a tiny room in a residence, but were transferred multiple times throughout their captivity. The kidnappers did not hurt them physically, according to Showalter. He claimed the primary physical problems were due to the heat, mosquitoes, and unclean bathing water, which caused blisters in several of them. He added that while some of the little children were ill while in captivity, however, all of the hostages are in good health.

In addition to this, Kidnappings are at an all-time high in Haiti, as strong gangs take advantage of the uncontrolled situation to benefit from ransom payments. Further, with roughly 800 kidnappings recorded by the end of October, this year has been exceptionally awful.

(Image: AP)