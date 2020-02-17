14 Dead, Several Injured As Lorry Plunges Into Vehicles In DR Congo

At least 14 people were dead and several others were injured after a lorry ploughed into vehicles and pedestrians in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday, international media quoting police officers reported. The tragic accident took place in the nation’s capital Kinshasa. A top congo radio revealed that the lorry was carrying a cargo of stones and hit several bikes and motorbikes.

Le Ministre de la santé le Dr @Eteni Longondo au chevet des victimes de l'accident de circulation survenu ce dimanche au rond point Ngaba. pic.twitter.com/rJGmJQ0A3B — Bienvenue BABUA (@bienvenue_babua) February 16, 2020

"Victims would benefit from quality services"

Health minister, Eteni Longodo who visited the scene said that as for now there are 14 dead and several others who are injured, international media reported. He added that he was expecting the numbers to go up to 30. Longodo assured the victims that the Government was there for help and that all the victims will benefit from quality services.

Talking about the incident, Miguel Bagaya, the city’s public security Chief citing witness accounts said that a lorry smashed into several pedestrians and a taxi bus after its brakes failed. Interior minister Gilbert Kankonde, who was present at the scene along with Longodo said the government would take preventive measures to crack down on speeding within the busy sloping stretch of road near the University. African citizens have often accused the authorities of responding inadequately to such incidents in the past.

Two eyewitnesses gave horrifying accounts of the incident. Joseph Enenge, talking to a UN-run radio station said that he estimated the death toll to be around 30 while another witness Yasmine Lutonadio told international media that there were so many dead that she could not deal with it. According to the two witnesses the lorry had hit around half a dozen vehicles.

