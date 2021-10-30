140 Bangladeshi Migrants Deported From Libya Through VHR Aircraft, Says IOM

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has announced on Friday that the agency has deported a group of 140 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to their home country. According to the IOM in a statement, as the IOM's Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) program was resumed in the nation, the Bangladeshi migrants were supported to come back to Bangladesh from the city of Libya, Benghazi on Thursday.

The illegal immigrants returned to their country through the VHR aircraft which flew from the city. IOM further revealed in a statement that among the Bangladeshi migrants, there were nine individuals with medical conditions.

Citing the IOM statement, the Xinhua website reported, “Closely facilitated and supported by the Embassy of Bangladesh, the returning migrants underwent health checks and were provided with counselling services and protection screening, as well as personal protective equipment and COVID-19 tests before boarding.”

Furthermore, the IOM's VHR initiative coordinates the repatriation of undocumented immigrants stuck in Libya to their home countries. According to the International Organization for Migration, over 53,000 immigrants have already been repatriated from Libya under the VHR program since 2015. This mission is carried out with the help of the European Union and the Italian Migration Fund.

IOM reported 25K illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast in 2021

Meanwhile, recently on September 30, Thursday, The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported the recovery of roughly 91 unauthorised immigrants from Libya's western coast. According to the UNHCR, 91 illegal migrants were returned to Tripoli on Wednesday night after spending two days at sea on a rubber boat with little resources. The illegal migrants were largely from Ethiopia and Eritrea, among other nations.

The UNHCR and its medical partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), provided humanitarian commodities and medical support to the migrants. According to the UNHCR, there were 12 women and four children among the 91 people.

Furthermore, IOM reported over 25,285 illegal migrants, including women and children, have been rescued so far in 2021, while hundreds more have died or gone missing while attempting to cross the Central Mediterranean off the Libyan coast.

Since the assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in the year 2011, the nation has been suffering from instability, violence, and humanitarian crisis. this North African nation has become a favoured departure point for undocumented migrants seeking to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European ports.

(Image: AP/ Representative Image)