175 Taliban Fighters Killed In Clashes With Afghan Forces As Peace Talks Continue In Doha

The Taliban on Sunday, November 1 suffered heavy casualties as 175 fighters were killed during clashes with the Afghan security forces in the Kandahar region. According to news agency ANI, the clashes between the Taliban fighters and Afghan forces erupted in the Arghandab district in Kandahar, where apart from over 100 fighters, seven commanders were also killed.

Earlier last month, in a clash between the Afghan forces and the Taliban, 20 terrorists were killed and the deputy governor of the organisation was captured. According to reports, the operation was carried out by the Afghan Air Force in the Nawa and Nahri Saraj districts of the southern Helmand province. Afghan forces had also killed five members of the terror organisation after they tried to attack a security post on October 11.

Afghan peace talks

This comes amid the ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban in Doha, Qatar, where the two factions are negotiating to end the 20-year-long war and discuss how the power-sharing would look like in post-war Afghanistan. The talks have been initiated by the United States, which had signed a historic peace deal with the terrorist group in February this year in line with the Trump administration's plan to exit from the war-torn country.

One part of the deal with Washington requires both the Taliban and the Afghan government to reduce violence significantly and start talks accordingly. However, violence in the country is yet to see any downfall with clashes taking place between the two warring sides every other week.

(Image Credit: AP)

