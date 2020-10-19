Taliban Accuses US Of 'direct And Clear' violation Of Afghan Peace Talks

The Taliban called US move to resume "excessive" airstrikes in Afghanistan amid clashes in the southern province of Helmand a "direct and clear" violation of Afghan peace talks (Doha agreements) on Sunday, October 18.

Taliban’s recent warfare aimed at taking down the provincial capital has prompted increased airstrikes by the US, thus jeopardising Afghan peace talks. However, the radical group had objected to the "foreign interference" asserting that US was engaging in provocative bombing in non-combat zones.

"According to the Doha agreement, the American forces are prohibited from carrying out airstrikes or targeting anyone in areas other than combat zones or during active fighting. However, over the past few days, drone and other fighter aircrafts have carried out attacks during day and night times in Nahr Siraj, Khushkawa, Babaji, Malgir and Band-e-Barq areas of Greshk and various areas of Sangin, Marjah, Nawa and Nad Ali districts. Moreover, airstrikes have also been carried out in Farah and other provinces which are all a direct and clear violation of the Doha agreement," ANI quoted Taliban.

The Afghan peace talks call for foreign forces to leave the war-torn nation in exchange for security guarantees and a pledge from the insurgents to sit down with the Kabul administration to find a peaceful settlement to decades of conflict.

Taliban launches attack

Earlier this week, the Taliban agreed to halt attacks in southern Afghanistan that have displaced thousands only if the United States promised to halt all strikes and night raids. As per reports, the Taliban's decision came after a high-level meeting with the US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and General Austin Miller. As per reports, the Taliban agreed to suspend their assault operations if the United States promised to end drone strikes as well as the night raids.

Helmand is reported to have witnessed a surge in attacks by the Taliban over the last week as well as retaliatory airstrikes from US and Afghan aircraft forcing more than 5,600 families to flee their homes. Over the past few years, the Taliban has majorly gained control of the region while the district centres are still under government control.

