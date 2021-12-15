1971 Bangladesh Liberation War Is Not Complete Without Story Of Indian Side: Maj Gen Hasan

As Bangladesh marks the golden jubilee of its liberation from Pakistan, a top official of the Bangladesh Army, Major General SM Kamrul Hasan, noted that the history of the 1971 Liberation War is not complete without the story of the Indian side. Speaking to ANI from the Delhi parade ground on the occasion of 'Vijay Parv', the army officer mentioned that the syllabus of Bangladesh educational institutions and military tell the story of India's unwavering support to Bangladesh in the civil war against Pakistan. It is pertinent to mention that Major General Hasan is in India to celebrate the victory of Bangladesh in the 1971 war with veterans of the Bangladesh Army, Mukti Bahini, and the Indian Army who participated in the war.

"The syllabus of Bangladesh military institutions, as well as educational institutions, adequately reflect the history of the Liberation war. It is an expression of the deep-rooted ties that we have with India and the cooperation that India offered Bangladesh in the 1971 war. We gratefully remember that and we look forward to strengthening our relationship further in days to come," Major General Hasan told ANI.

Talking about his visit to India, Major General Hasan said that every year the veterans and on-duty Bangladesh army officers look forward to the event "eagerly." Expressing heartfelt gratitude towards New Delhi, he also added that he was excited about the tour. The event was graced by retired Lieutenant Colonel Shawkat Ali of Bangladesh Army who recalled the Indian Army's contribution to the establishment of a democratic Bangladesh.

The young generation of Bangladesh remembers with gratefulness. They also look forward to furthering our relations in the days to come: Major General SM Kamrul Hasan, Bangladesh Army, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/2UfqCnV0su — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2021

President Kovind to celebrate 50th independence of Bangladesh in Dhaka

In his first foreign trip since the inception of the pandemic, President Ram Nath Kovind will be in Dhaka from December 15 to 17 and participate in Bangladesh's Victory Day. The invitation to the state head was extended by Bangladesh's President Md. Abdul Hamid. President Kovind will be accompanied by his wife and daughter and noted dignitaries minister Subhas Sarkar and Member of Parliament Rajdeep Roy.

Highlighting the significance of the visit following PM Narendra Modi's visit in March, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday said that “It is of great historical significance. The year 2021 commemorates the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence; it commemorates fifty years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries,” as reported by ANI.

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind leaves for Dhaka for a state visit to Bangladesh. He will attend Bangladesh's 50th Victory Day celebrations as the guest of honour. pic.twitter.com/kUwvx6V9eI — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021

On the other hand, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday unveiled the 'Wall of Fame' at India Gate, New Delhi to commemorate the heroes of the 1971 Liberation War. He also inaugurated the 'Swarnim Vijay Parv' to celebrate India's bravery and valour in supporting Bangladesh to win against Pakistan. Recalling India's indebtedness to the martyrs of the war, Singh also expressed his happiness in progressing rapidly in the path of development in bilateral ties with Bangladesh, "which is an inspiration for the rest of the world."

