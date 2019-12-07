2000-year-old Roman Tweezers And Ear Swab Discovered At UK Construction Site

Artefacts, reportedly 2,000 years old, discovered at a bridge construction site in the UK reaffirms how dedicated the people from Roman civilization were towards cleanliness. An ear cleaner along with a pair of tweezers have been unearthed by the Ebbsfleet Development Corporation at the new Springhead Bridge in the city. According to the corporation's official website, it is likely that the artefacts might have fallen in from a barge more than two millennia ago, which is why the experts discovered them at the bottom of a river.

The 2000 year old discovery at Ebbsfleet Garden City's bridgehttps://t.co/I7uVPdvCC8 pic.twitter.com/X8Mi0K1uUW — Ebbsfleet Garden City (@ebbsfleetdc) November 28, 2019

Ongoing scientific analysis

There is a small tool which appears to be designed for pinching and plucking small items similar to modern-day tweezers. The other object has been identified as ear cleaner but instead of cotton at the tip, it is entirely made of metal. Scientists are analysing the artefacts to understand how many thousand years ago were the items created. Moreover, these two grooming items were not the only ones which were discovered by workers at the construction site. They even found a timber plank which they believed to have been used to build structures in ancient Rome.

The Ebbsfleet River, where the bridge is being constructed was reportedly once a shipping hub and a Roman settlement called Vagniacis. Historical finds are so common in the area that the corporation has employed full-time archaeologists. The experts will reportedly study the artefacts discovered in the site to know more about their origins.

World's oldest stinkbomb

In another similar Roman-era discovery, an archaeologist lets off the world's oldest stink bomb after he accidentally cracked open a 1,700-year-old Roman egg during an excavation project in Buckinghamshire. According to reports, the team of Archaeologists have been involved on a nine-year-long excavation project on the Barryfield housing estate located near Aylesbury, the county town of Buckinghamshire, which is next to the ancient Roman settlement of Fleet Marsdon.

