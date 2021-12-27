2021's Biggest Climate Disasters Caused Over 12 Lakh Crore In Damages, Reveals UK Study

A recent study by a British aid group revealed that ten of this year's (2021) most extreme weather events were caused by climate change and caused a total of $170.3 billion in damages, with Hurricane Ida in the United States being the most disastrous. According to the UK charity Christian Aid's annual report, the amount is up from the previous year and shows the growing impact of global warming. At least 1,075 people were killed and more than 1.3 million people were displaced as a result of the ten extreme weather disasters. Each of the ten most devastating weather occurrences cost more than $1.5 billion, with Hurricane Ida costing $65 billion, noted the study.

Last year, the Aid group estimated the economic damage caused by the ten most expensive weather catastrophes at roughly $150 billion, despite the fact that most assessments are based purely on insured losses, implying significantly higher real costs. Financial costs are usually higher in wealthier countries since they have higher property values and can afford insurance, according to the study. However, poorer countries were also impacted by some of the most destructive extreme weather occurrences in 2021. For instance, floods in South Sudan affected as many as 800,000 people and the economic damage of the country could not be calculated, as per Christian Aid.

Hurricane Ida incurred maximum damage in 2021

According to the research, extreme weather occurrences have resulted in considerable human suffering due to food shortages, drought, and severe weather events that resulted in mass displacements and loss of lives, the findings noted. According to the study, Hurricane Ida, which caused floods in New York and incurred an economic cost of $65 billion, has been the costliest disaster of 2121. The July floods in Germany, Belgium, and neighbouring countries came in second with $43 billion in damages. Meanwhile, Uri, a US winter storm that sent a cold wave across Texas and wreaked havoc on the energy grid, was ranked third with $23 billion in losses. In July, flooding in China's Henan region inflicted $17.6 billion in damage.

IPCC report claims link between human-caused global warming and extreme weather

In addition, floods in Canada's British Columbia incurred a loss of $7.5 billion followed by a cold wave in France that destroyed prestigious vineyards ($5.6 billion). Cyclone Yaas in India and Bangladesh caused damage of $3 billion, flooding in Australia ($2.1 billion), Typhoon In-Fa in China ($2 billion), and Cyclone Tuktae in India and Sri Lanka ($1.5 billion). These were the most expensive natural disasters that ravaged countries across the globe, as per the study. A report released earlier this year by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) revealed an "unambiguous" link between human-caused global warming and extreme weather.

Image: AP