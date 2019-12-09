In New Zealand Volcano Eruption, 24 People Presumed Dead; Cops Say No More Survivors Left

At least 50 people were stranded on White Island after a volcano suddenly erupted on Monday. 24 people are presumed dead and rest are being treated for injuries and severe burns. According to reports, the volcano erupted at around 2:11 pm and was visible from the east coast of the North Island. New Zealand police have confirmed that despite several efforts to try and find trapped people there were no signs of life on the island.

New Zealand volcano eruption

Many of the people caught up in the disaster are believed to be Australian. Australian PM Scott Morrison released a statement where he admitted that Australian citizens were caught up in the disaster and he offered help if New Zealand needed. Around 30 cruise passengers are also believed to be trapped on the island. The cruise passengers were on a day trip from the vessel Ovation of Seas.

Tourists who left the island on time just before the volcano erupted managed to capture the disaster on his camera. The tourist named Michael Schade shared the video on social media where a number of tourists can be seen stranded on the shoreline waiting for help to arrive.

My god, White Island volcano in New Zealand erupted today for first time since 2001. My family and I had gotten off it 20 minutes before, were waiting at our boat about to leave when we saw it. Boat ride home tending to people our boat rescued was indescribable. #whiteisland pic.twitter.com/QJwWi12Tvt — Michael Schade (@sch) December 9, 2019

The volcano is New Zealand's most active volcano till date and more than half of it is underwater. Around 10,000 people visit the tourist place every year and the last time the volcano erupted was in 2016. A level four alert has been issued for the volcano. The scale according to the science agency GeoNet is that the scale runs from 0-5.

