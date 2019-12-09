Video Shows Smoke Engulfing White Island As Deadly Volcano Rattles New Zealand

Five people have reportedly died and at least 27 people are still unaccounted for after the volcano rattled New Zealand's White Island on December 9. Emergency service has not been able to commence search and rescue operation because the condition on the island remains unstable due to toxic gas and ash. Of those that were rescued from the island seven are currently in critical condition and the have thus been flown to Tauranga and Auckland for further treatment.

Smoke and ash engulf White island

The volcano erupted at 2:11 pm today and the resulting plume of ash was reported to be visible from the east coast of the North Island. As of now, five people have been confirmed dead according to reports and 27 are being treated for minor injuries like burns. Of those to have been on the island during the eruption, some of them have confirmed to have been Australian tourists.

