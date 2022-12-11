4 Killed And 20 Injured After Mortar Lands Near Afghanistan-Pakistan Border

A tragic incident occurred near the Afghan-Pakistan border on Sunday after a mortar landed causing an explosion in the region. On Sunday, Tolo News reported that 4 people were killed and 20 people were injured after a mortar landed near Afghanistan’s Spin Boldak gate. A mortar is a short board gun for firing shells, it can be considered a bomb and is usually used at high angles.

The Spin Boldak gate in Afghanistan where the incident occurred is located at the border town in the southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan. The gate is close to its border with Pakistan, which raise concerns as the Taliban in Afghanistan and Pakistan are sparring heads with the Pakistan military. The Tolo News reported that a source in the region informed the agency about what went down in the region.

Injured rushed to the hospital

According to Tolo news, those who are left injured by the tragedy are taken to the hospital at Chaman crossing, which is across the Durand line. The news agency also maintained that 4 people lost their lives in the accident. The incident happened in light of continuous clashes between the Islamic Emirate and the Pakistani military.

The conflict between the Talibani and Pakistani forces has been going on for a little while. Earlier, the Taliban administration urged the Pakistan government to not harm the Afghan refugees at the Pakistan border, after reports emerged that they are facing atrocities at the Pakistan border. The Pakistani administration, on the other hand, is facing a crisis from within as the Pakistan wing of the Taliban broke the cease-fire with the Pakistani administration. There have been many reports of blasts occurring within Pakistan, which clearly indicates the turbulent circumstances in the region.