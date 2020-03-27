Coronavirus: 45 Doctors Die In Italy, Netizens Express Heartfelt Condolences

The 45 doctors who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Italy, the Italian Association of Doctors said on Friday. The death toll comes after there was an urgent call for medical protective equipments from Filippo Anelli, the president of the association said on March 26. More than 6,000 health workers have been infected by the virus as of March 26, according to the reports by the Italian National Institute of Health.

'Why we don’t hoard masks?'

As soon as this piece of news was updated on Reddit, scores of people thronged the comment section to express their condolences for the doctors, while some lauded the efforts of the doctors who are working tirelessly to battle this deadly virus.Some users questioned the government and the medical staff about the precautionary measures like masks to prevent the spread of the virus. Commenting upon the same, one of the users asked, "Why we don’t hoard masks. Doctors need them," while another echoed the same sentiments and wrote, "I wonder where all the masks went....

"Meanwhile in NY staff are already resorting to using plastic garbage bags for protection," chimed a third user. Other users extended out their heartfelt condolence to the doctors and called them saviors and heroes. "Heroes of our time," wrote one user. "I can't even imagine what a shortage of medical staff means," wrote another user. "Rest in peace dear heroes..," wrote a user.

Stability in cases

Doctors and nurses in Italy's overwhelmed northern hospitals have welcomed a slight drop in the number of coronavirus case, but fear the virus is still silently spreading in the south. As the dead in Italy keep piling up, virologists warn that the actual number of Italy’s positive cases is up to five times as high as the official count of 80,539. That means infections will still climb even with Italians are ordered to stay home for all but essential activity. Italy, the epicenter of Europe’s pandemic, has by far the most virus deaths of any nation in the world, a grim tally of 8,165.

