Five-year-old Girl Uses FaceTime To Save Mother After She Collapsed

A five-year-old girl from Ireland, Priya, saved her mother's life after she had a stroke by using FaceTime to contact her father and get help. Her father, Damien Galvin was on his way to work when he received a FaceTime call from his little daughter who informed him that her mother, Mary Constant, had collapsed on the floor at their residence in Cork, Ireland. The father had taught her daughter how to use the iPad to make calls on Facetime. Speaking to a radio show, Galvin said that he would not have answered the call but for some strange reason he did. He added that his little daughter was crying and told him that her mother was drinking tea and suddenly collapsed on the floor and cannot get up.

Priya then moved her phone to show her father that her mother was lying on the floor unconscious. Damien immediately ended the call and informed Mary's sister and parents who live nearby and were able to rush to the spot. The woman was immediately rushed to the hospital. Galvin added that the ambulance came within just 40 minutes and they found out after scan that she had a stroke.

Daughter's action praised

The doctors found that there was a clot to the left side of her brain and that side had completely shut down. Galvin met Mary's surgeon and thanked him for saving his wife The surgeon said that there is no need to thank him for the job he does daily and asked him to thank his little girl who is the real hero. Galvin later said that he is proud of his daughter's actions and said that she can use her iPad as much as she likes.

