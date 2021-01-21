7.0-magnitude Earthquake Hits Indonesian Islands Near The Philippines, No Tsunami Warning

An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hit the Indonesian Talaud Islands near the southern Philippines on January 21, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. According to AP, the quake occurred under the sea at a depth of 95.8km. There are no immediate reports of damage and a tsunami warning has not been issued. The remote Talaud islands are in the Celebes Sea, north of Sulawesi, Indonesia, and south of the Philippines.

Map of felt reports received so far following the #earthquake M7.1 in Kepulauan Talaud, Indonesia 42 min ago pic.twitter.com/xc7eo6ipLX — EMSC (@LastQuake) January 21, 2021

Indonesia earthquake

The latest earthquake comes just after a quake of magnitude 6.2 struck West Sulawesi, Indonesia. Nearly 84 people had died in the hardest-hit city of Mamuju and 11 Majene from the earthquake that struck last week on January 15. The National Search and Rescue Agency counted at least 30,000 survivors who have moved to shelters as the government and aid agencies pooled efforts to meet the survival needs of shaken communities.

Days after the disaster, the streets of the provincial capital Mamuju were still covered in debris and most people have slept outdoors, fearful their homes would crumble if strong aftershocks come. Sniffer dogs were again used in the search for bodies and possible survivors in Mamuju. The governor’s office building was almost flattened and a shopping mall was reduced to a crumpled hulk.

