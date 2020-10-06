WHO Says 70% COVID-19 Cases In Just 10 Countries, Terms Pandemic ‘wake Up Call’

During a special meeting, the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that 70 per cent of the COVID-19 cases are located in just 10 countries and 50 per cent cases are located in just 3 countries. He said, “Not all countries have responded the same way, and not all countries have been affected the same way”. Taking to Twitter and terming the pandemic as a ‘wake up call’, he thanked all the nations that have come forward with suggestions on battling the pandemic.

Delighted to address @WHO #EBSpecial on #COVID19. Numbers of cases & deaths can blind us to the reality that every single life lost is someone who loved & was loved by others – someone’s mother, father, sister, brother, daughter or son. They are the reason we’re convening today. https://t.co/kI8ixmFKQJ pic.twitter.com/FyY7uVVdi3 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 5, 2020

'Every situation can be turned around'

The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected 35,702,309 people worldwide with the global death toll reaching at 1,045,955. Talking about the pandemic, Tedros highlighted the four scenarios that the countries are facing during the crisis. The first scenario involves countries who took quick decisions and avoided large outbreaks, while the second scenario involves countries who became a target of massive outbreaks but were able to get everything in control.

He said, “Third, while some countries brought the virus under control, as economies and societies have eased restrictions, there has been an increase in cases. And fourth, there are still some countries in the “intense phase of transmission”. The chief added that “every situation can be turned around”, under right circumstances involving strong leadership, clear and comprehensive strategies and consistent communication.

WHO Emergencies Director, Dr. Michael Ryan said that the cases continue to soar in Southeast Asia. He added that there is an “upward trajectory” in the northern hemisphere. He said, “Our current best estimates tell us that about 10 per cent of the global population may have been infected by this virus. This varies depending on country; it varies from urban to rural; it varies between different groups. But what it does mean is that the vast majority of the world remains at risk”. He added, “We know the pandemic will continue to evolve. But we also know we have the tools that work to suppress transmission and save lives right now, and they are at our disposal. The future depends on the choices we collectively make about how we use those tools; develop, scale-up and distribute others”.

(Image Credits: AP)